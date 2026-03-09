Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,477 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $96,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $86.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.