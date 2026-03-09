B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $10.82 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $212.56 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. William Blair cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

