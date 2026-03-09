Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,050 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 392,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.54 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,578. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

