B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 7,305 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 5.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. IDEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

