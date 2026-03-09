Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $100,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 245,740 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PVH from $148.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.