Bank OZK $OZK Shares Sold by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank OZK by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $45.09 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

