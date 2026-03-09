Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,556.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $109.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.