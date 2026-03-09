Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $179,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth $1,555,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $191,614.50. Following the sale, the director owned 153,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,479.64. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,730,024. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

