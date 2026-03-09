Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,720,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,576,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $182,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $22.70 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

