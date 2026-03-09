Flavin Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,629 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $286.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

