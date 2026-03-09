CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 876 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $623.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $662.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.