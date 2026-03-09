Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after buying an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $618.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

