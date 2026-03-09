Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,855 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,945,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,043,000 after buying an additional 2,326,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,400,000 after buying an additional 2,281,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,015,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,097,000 after buying an additional 1,849,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

