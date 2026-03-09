Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $205.06 Million Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $205,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.9%

Hubbell stock opened at $472.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $533.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.37 and a 200-day moving average of $456.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

