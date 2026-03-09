Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in ONE Gas by 130.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 34.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.3%

ONE Gas stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.24%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,144.24. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.