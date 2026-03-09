iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,998,265 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

