Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,107 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 632.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 364.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.