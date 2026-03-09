Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,321 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $152.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

