Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,192,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $37,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,374,096.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,178,383. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Mohawk Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that MHK underperformed peers on Thursday, signaling relative weakness vs. competitors — useful context for sector- and stock-specific flows. Mohawk Industries Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

MarketWatch flagged that MHK underperformed peers on Thursday, signaling relative weakness vs. competitors — useful context for sector- and stock-specific flows. Neutral Sentiment: InsiderMonkey republished an item tied to institutional commentary (Ariel Fund letter) that mentioned Mohawk; does not by itself imply a material change in outlook but contributes to the narrative coverage. Mohawk Industries (MHK) Falls as Housing Market Weakness Pressures Demand

InsiderMonkey republished an item tied to institutional commentary (Ariel Fund letter) that mentioned Mohawk; does not by itself imply a material change in outlook but contributes to the narrative coverage. Negative Sentiment: Major news coverage (Yahoo Finance) points to softening housing-market demand as the proximate reason investors are selling MHK — weaker end-market demand pressures near-term revenue and margin visibility for flooring and building-products companies. Mohawk Industries (MHK) Falls as Housing Market Weakness Pressures Demand

Major news coverage (Yahoo Finance) points to softening housing-market demand as the proximate reason investors are selling MHK — weaker end-market demand pressures near-term revenue and margin visibility for flooring and building-products companies. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks cut multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and FY2026–FY2027), trimming expectations for near-term earnings growth — this lowers sell‑side targets and can amplify downside pressure until demand evidence stabilizes. (Source: Zacks/MarketBeat coverage)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Barclays set a $121.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.