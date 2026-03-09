Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation $FSHP

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Get Flag Ship Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 658,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter.

Flag Ship Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSHP opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flag Ship Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flag Ship Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSHP

Flag Ship Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.