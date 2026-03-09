Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 5,165 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $246.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.05 and its 200-day moving average is $250.22. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.