Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. $VACH

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VACH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,360,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Acquisition by 158.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 744,529 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,193,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,116,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Acquisition by 27,221.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter.

Voyager Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Voyager Acquisition

Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VACH) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with an emphasis on identifying and partnering with companies in the technology and technology‐enabled services sectors.

