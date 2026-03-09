Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares $NTWO Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth $8,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,854,000.

Shares of NTWO opened at $10.50 on Monday. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares ( NASDAQ:NTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it does not currently engage in commercial operations and intends to identify and acquire a target company.

The company completed its initial public offering and listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol NTWO in early 2021.

