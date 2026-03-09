Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2,962.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up approximately 1.4% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $68,029,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 833,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,173,000 after buying an additional 286,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 151,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,140,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $279.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.66 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The company had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,162.03. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,521.80. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

