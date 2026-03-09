Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation $DTSQ

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Cloud Star Acquisition were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DTSQ opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, DT Cloud Star Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

