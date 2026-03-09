Range Capital Acquisition Corp. $RANG Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,960 shares during the period. Range Capital Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Capital Acquisition were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $8,192,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 294,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Range Capital Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Range Capital Acquisition Corp is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol RANG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the goal of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank‐check vehicle, it does not currently operate any underlying business but seeks to identify a suitable target that aligns with its investment criteria.

The SPAC is sponsored by Range Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a background in investing across industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors.

