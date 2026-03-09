Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9,674.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,323,000 after buying an additional 1,083,044 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,298,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,395,000 after acquiring an additional 403,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,235.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 318,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 295,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

