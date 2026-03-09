Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.69 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,686,000. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.1% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 83,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $504,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,337,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $657,509,000 after acquiring an additional 318,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $152.95 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.