Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,367 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $99,774.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,294.44. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $329,424.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $6,576,362 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

