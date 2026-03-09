Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in NiCE $NICE

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NiCE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NiCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in NiCE by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 44,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiCE during the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NiCE during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NiCE from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on NiCE in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NiCE Price Performance

NiCE stock opened at $127.52 on Monday. NiCE has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.83.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. NiCE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NiCE

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.