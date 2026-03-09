Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,428 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,754,000 after buying an additional 150,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,896,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,403,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about GoDaddy

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat (reported $1.80 vs. $1.58 expected) and ~6.8% revenue growth year/year, giving the stock a clear fundamental tailwind. Quarterly Results

Q4 results showed an EPS beat (reported $1.80 vs. $1.58 expected) and ~6.8% revenue growth year/year, giving the stock a clear fundamental tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Sell‑side coverage is mixed but constructive overall — consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $132, which limits dramatic upside but keeps placement support from analysts. Analyst Consensus

Sell‑side coverage is mixed but constructive overall — consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $132, which limits dramatic upside but keeps placement support from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling this week increases near‑term supply and hurts sentiment: CEO Amanpal Bhutani sold 34,148 shares (avg ~$88.99), CFO Mark McCaffrey sold 17,406 shares, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 766 shares, and a director sold 650 shares. These SEC filings are notable because executive disposals at this scale often trigger short‑term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 CAO Form 4

Large insider selling this week increases near‑term supply and hurts sentiment: CEO Amanpal Bhutani sold 34,148 shares (avg ~$88.99), CFO Mark McCaffrey sold 17,406 shares, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 766 shares, and a director sold 650 shares. These SEC filings are notable because executive disposals at this scale often trigger short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets in recent notes (Evercore to $95 with an “In Line” rating; several other firms cut targets), which reduces perceived upside and can prompt portfolio rebalancing by institutions. Evercore Note Analyst Summary

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $94.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 34,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $3,038,830.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,378.80. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,136.97. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,243 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.