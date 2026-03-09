Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.11 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

