United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,021,224 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.08. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Microelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

View Our Latest Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.