Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,770,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,481,000 after buying an additional 828,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,013,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,970,000 after buying an additional 486,606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 1.3%

Pinterest stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.