Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 71,606 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,224,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $179,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,213,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,424,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,738,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

More Antero Midstream News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst raised the Q1 EPS forecast for Antero Midstream, signaling stronger near‑term earnings expectations which supports the stock. Q1 EPS Forecast for Antero Midstream Lifted by Analyst

Analyst raised the Q1 EPS forecast for Antero Midstream, signaling stronger near‑term earnings expectations which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased FY2026 guidance to $1.17 (from $0.96) and raised multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 2026), boosting near‑term earnings visibility and supporting valuation — a positive catalyst for the stock.

Zacks Research increased FY2026 guidance to $1.17 (from $0.96) and raised multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 2026), boosting near‑term earnings visibility and supporting valuation — a positive catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks significantly lifted its Q2 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.32 from $0.26), which could signal a stronger seasonal/operational outlook that investors may reward.

Zacks significantly lifted its Q2 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.32 from $0.26), which could signal a stronger seasonal/operational outlook that investors may reward. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on AM and the consensus full‑year EPS picture remains mixed (current consensus cited near ~$0.95), so analyst sentiment is cautious overall.

Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on AM and the consensus full‑year EPS picture remains mixed (current consensus cited near ~$0.95), so analyst sentiment is cautious overall. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market factors — including geopolitical uncertainty, rising oil, and upcoming CPI/PPI/PCE prints — are keeping broader market volatility elevated and may limit momentum in midstream names like AM.

Macro and market factors — including geopolitical uncertainty, rising oil, and upcoming CPI/PPI/PCE prints — are keeping broader market volatility elevated and may limit momentum in midstream names like AM. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting some upside, Zacks trimmed several 2027 quarter estimates (Q1, Q3 and parts of FY2027 modestly lowered to $1.21 from $1.23), which could weigh on longer‑term earnings expectations and cap multiple expansion.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.