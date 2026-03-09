Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $186,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.36 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

