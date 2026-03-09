Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,972 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $178,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Timken alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Timken by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Timken by 107.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 727,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,714,000 after buying an additional 377,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Timken by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,256,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,624,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $99.91 on Monday. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.