Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,330 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 316.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $663,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,131,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 166,372 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short‑term buying. Article Link

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8%

EXPE opened at $249.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

