Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $193,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.1%

Ball stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.