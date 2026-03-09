Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hologic by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,223,000 after buying an additional 8,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 72.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,209,000 after acquiring an additional 97,142 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,453,000 after acquiring an additional 832,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,364,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.