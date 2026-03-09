Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $198,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MasTec alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 28.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More MasTec News

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec reported a big increase in backlog — 18‑month backlog rose to $18.96B (up $4.7B year/year), signaling sustained demand across clean energy and power delivery projects that supports future revenue visibility. Read More.

MasTec reported a big increase in backlog — 18‑month backlog rose to $18.96B (up $4.7B year/year), signaling sustained demand across clean energy and power delivery projects that supports future revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and FY guidance remain strong — MasTec beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and provided FY guidance, reinforcing growth expectations tied to infrastructure and AI/energy-related work. This helps justify recent analyst target increases. Read More.

Q4 results and FY guidance remain strong — MasTec beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and provided FY guidance, reinforcing growth expectations tied to infrastructure and AI/energy-related work. This helps justify recent analyst target increases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, lifting upside expectations and institutional interest (multiple target increases reported this week). Read More.

Several firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, lifting upside expectations and institutional interest (multiple target increases reported this week). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary flagged profit‑taking after MasTec’s Q4 rally — some selling appears to be rotation tied to short‑term AI/infra enthusiasm rather than fundamental weakness. Read More.

Market commentary flagged profit‑taking after MasTec’s Q4 rally — some selling appears to be rotation tied to short‑term AI/infra enthusiasm rather than fundamental weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded MasTec from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which can reduce buying from Zacks‑oriented investors and temper momentum. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded MasTec from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which can reduce buying from Zacks‑oriented investors and temper momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares (~$1.95M at ~$300.40), trimming his stake ~27%, a move that often spooks traders even if it isn’t company‑specific. Read More.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $285.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $310.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.