Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 25,105 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently -112.02%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

