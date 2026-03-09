Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,837 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 155,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 195,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.13 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

