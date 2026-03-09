DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $129,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of CCCX opened at $13.66 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

