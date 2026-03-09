DLD Asset Management LP Sells 1,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
LLY stock opened at $990.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,045.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched “Lilly Employer Connect,” a direct-to-employer platform designed to broaden employer coverage of its obesity medicines (Zepbound/tirzepatide), which could increase uptake and stabilize pricing dynamics by offering predictable pricing for employers. Lilly Employer Connect platform launches
- Positive Sentiment: GoodRx expanded employer-sponsored access to Zepbound KwikPen, offering a set price across doses — a commercial channel that can boost volume and lower friction for adoption among employees. GoodRx to Expand Employer-Sponsored Access to Zepbound® KwikPen®
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and clinical updates: completion/updates on the TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 trial for retatrutide and progress in abemaciclib combos deepen Lilly’s obesity and oncology optionality — news that supports longer‑term growth expectations. TRANSCEND-T2D-1 Trial Completion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: UBS and other analysts emphasize Lilly’s leadership in next‑generation obesity therapies and maintained/installed Buy views, which underpins demand for the stock. Analyst Buy Rating on Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: competitor data (Roche/Zealand) showed mixed results — some rivals lag GLP‑1 leaders — which can modestly benefit market share expectations for Lilly but is not a direct near‑term driver. Roche’s Obesity Drug Shows Promise But Trails GLP-1 Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and media analysis ask whether LLY’s high absolute share price leaves room to run — useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst absent valuation or guidance changes. Is It Too Late To Consider Eli Lilly (LLY)?
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑side/independent skepticism and downgrade: a Seeking Alpha piece flagged a rating downgrade and cautioned that the “one‑way ride” may end, adding downside pressure from sentiment shifts. Eli Lilly: The One-Way Ride Can’t Last Forever (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term investor worries about pricing, competition and recent share weakness since earnings have led to short‑term selling/volatility despite strong top‑line results and guidance. Lilly (LLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
