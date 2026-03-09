DLD Asset Management LP Sells 1,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $990.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,045.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.