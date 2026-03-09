EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after acquiring an additional 249,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,972,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 344,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,588,000 after purchasing an additional 294,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $445,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,899,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $322,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $131.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

