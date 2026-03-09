Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,474 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF comprises about 2.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $34,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 811,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the period. CLG LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 252,988 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.0%

JHMD opened at $42.74 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

