Fieldview Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,057 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CarGurus by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, Director Stephen Kaufer purchased 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $999,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 323,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,017.50. The trade was a 10.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $645,702.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares in the company, valued at $24,601,446.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock worth $1,858,494. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.6%

CarGurus stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

