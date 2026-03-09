Fieldview Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1,197.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $178.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $210.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.75.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The business had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

