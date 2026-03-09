Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Insmed by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,891 shares in the company, valued at $51,864,579. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $15,293,208.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,300.80. This represents a 67.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $140.13 on Monday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

